Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VIPS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

