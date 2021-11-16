Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.07 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $777.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.69 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.