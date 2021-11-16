Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

