Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,514 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

