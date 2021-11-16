ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a growth of 4,325.0% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VDRM opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. ViaDerma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.