Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 402,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

