Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

