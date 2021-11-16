Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.