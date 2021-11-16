Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares fell 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.60. 9,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $926.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

