Veritas Investment Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of BNS opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,830,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,019,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 120,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

