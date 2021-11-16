Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97.
VERB has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Verb Technology Company Profile
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
