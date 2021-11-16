Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

VERB has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.