Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of VERB opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERB. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

