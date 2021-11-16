VeraBank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $158.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

