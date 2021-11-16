VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,675 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 127,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,393,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.