VeraBank N.A. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.49. 55,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,812. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

