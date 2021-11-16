VeraBank N.A. Has $364,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 318,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

