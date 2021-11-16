VeraBank N.A. Buys 550 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.23. 121,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

