VeraBank N.A. Buys 313 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.