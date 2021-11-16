Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
VTYX stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
