Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.71 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

