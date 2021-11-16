Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.41 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Velo has a total market cap of $75.41 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

