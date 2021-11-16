Vector Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,199% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,773. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

