Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Vaxcyte worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,109.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,033 shares of company stock worth $1,408,325 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

