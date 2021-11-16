Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 395,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

