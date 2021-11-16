Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Cap of $8.87 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $15,993.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00021682 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

