Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.43. 47,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

