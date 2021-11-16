Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,350. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

