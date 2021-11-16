Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 7,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.