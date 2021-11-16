Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

