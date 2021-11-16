Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.