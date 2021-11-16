Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 386.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 262,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after buying an additional 208,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 258.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 54,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

