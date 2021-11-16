Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $319.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.05 and a 1 year high of $323.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

