Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,826 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

