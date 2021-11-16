Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.74% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

