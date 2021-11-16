Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 586,012 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of NextDecade worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.