Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 106,493 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MRLN stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

