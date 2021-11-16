Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.66% of Clearside Biomedical worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.