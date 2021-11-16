Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MedAvail were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $129,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.05. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

