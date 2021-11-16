Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 48,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

