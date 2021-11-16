Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

VEU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 58,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,387. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

