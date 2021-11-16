Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

VXF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

