Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 433 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 425,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

