Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

