Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

