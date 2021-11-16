Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,940 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $244.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $254.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.