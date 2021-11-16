Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,273. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

