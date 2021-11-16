Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 680 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $12,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

