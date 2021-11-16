USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,378 shares of company stock valued at $335,721. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

