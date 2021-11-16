US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of US Ecology worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

