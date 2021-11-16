Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 306.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.72. 102,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

